CSFB Analysts Give Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) a C$5.50 Price Target

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been given a C$5.50 price objective by research analysts at CSFB in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.09.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE YRI traded down C$0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,701,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.60. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.82 and a twelve month high of C$7.88. The firm has a market cap of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 23.43.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$537.42 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.