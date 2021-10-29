Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 212,938 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 346.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,938 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $16,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MET. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.23.

NYSE MET opened at $65.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

