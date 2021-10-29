Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $16.89 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,319 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $16,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,455,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,667 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after purchasing an additional 565,063 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,695,000 after purchasing an additional 383,128 shares during the period. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.63.

ODFL stock opened at $335.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.35. The company has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $335.87.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

