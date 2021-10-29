Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 451.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,539 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Zendesk worth $15,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE ZEN opened at $119.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $346.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Zendesk from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $5,283,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 840,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,219,247.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.