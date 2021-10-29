Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 3,079.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,903 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.05% of CoStar Group worth $16,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 896.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,868,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 748.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,891,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,144,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,839,557 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in CoStar Group by 868.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 18,793,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,556,458,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853,001 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 1,489.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,169,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,256,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,000,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852,735 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.86.

In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSGP opened at $87.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 149.18, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $101.05.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

