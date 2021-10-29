CUE Protocol (CUE) Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $296,231.21 and $15.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CUE Protocol has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $38.89 or 0.00062898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.96 or 1.00249233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.55 or 0.06995660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021407 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

