Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, an increase of 117.5% from the September 30th total of 16,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CULP. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Culp by 6,924.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Culp by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Culp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 549,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Culp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 21,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Culp by 32.1% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 92,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,422. The company has a market cap of $160.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. Culp has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Culp will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.58%.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

