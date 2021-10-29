Curate Price Up 40.1% Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (CURRENCY:XCUR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 29th. Curate has a market capitalization of $34.93 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Curate has traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.32 or 0.00007079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00050412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.88 or 0.00243817 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004849 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.46 or 0.00099007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,081,636 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Curate’s official website is curate.style . The official message board for Curate is medium.com/@curateproject

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the exchanges listed above.

