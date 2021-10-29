Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Curative Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBT) was down 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 470,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,614,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11.

About Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT)

Curative Biotechnology, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the healthcare market. Its products include MedFlash, electronic Personal Health Manager, Medical Alert, personal emergency response services, product and medical transcription, disease management, revenue cycle management, and medical consulting-billing.

