Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Raised to $80.00

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 52.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

NYSE CUBI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.51. 1,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,202. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,580,000 after buying an additional 51,940 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,347,763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,539,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,906,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,327,000 after buying an additional 50,819 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,560,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,863,000 after buying an additional 242,377 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,152,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,682,000 after buying an additional 5,743 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

