CWV Chain (CWV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9,738.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $8.48 million and $9,738.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00070787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00071150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00095233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,082.24 or 0.99866360 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,338.44 or 0.06978874 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00021869 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain’s genesis date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.