CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 1,650.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of CyberArk Software worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $187.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.00.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

