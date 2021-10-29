CyberFi Token Market Cap Achieves $14.33 Million (CFi)

CyberFi Token (CURRENCY:CFi) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Over the last week, CyberFi Token has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. CyberFi Token has a total market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $318,912.00 worth of CyberFi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberFi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.98 or 0.00012817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00233463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00098412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CyberFi Token Coin Profile

CyberFi Token is a coin. CyberFi Token’s total supply is 2,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,795,774 coins. The official website for CyberFi Token is cyberfi.tech . CyberFi Token’s official Twitter account is @cofound_it

According to CryptoCompare, “Cofound.it is a decentralized platform that connects startups, experts and investors worldwide. The platform seeks to be a hub where projects can be easily kickstarted and the best projects are selected, helped with expert coaches, given promotional funds and showcased to the investor community. The CFI token powers the interactions on the platform. “

CyberFi Token Coin Trading

