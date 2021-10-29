Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.55

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 51610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

