CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) PT Raised to $87.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its target price increased by analysts at Raymond James from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CONE has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.23.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.89. 11,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,122. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CyrusOne has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $83.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,047.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 91,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 16,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in CyrusOne by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.