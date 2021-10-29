D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) Short Interest Update

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DNZ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of DNZ stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. D and Z Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in D and Z Media Acquisition by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,942,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in D and Z Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

D and Z Media Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

