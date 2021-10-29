Dai Trading 0% Higher This Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Dai has a market cap of $6.47 billion and approximately $989.27 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dai has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.56 or 0.00236316 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00099433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai Coin Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

