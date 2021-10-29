Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €101.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) received a €101.00 ($118.82) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Daimler in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €93.79 ($110.34).

ETR:DAI traded up €0.27 ($0.32) on Friday, hitting €83.85 ($98.65). 1,973,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70. Daimler has a 1 year low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 1 year high of €84.10 ($98.94). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €73.86 and a 200-day moving average price of €74.83. The company has a market cap of $89.70 billion and a PE ratio of 6.68.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

