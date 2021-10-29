Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Hits New 1-Year High at $99.55

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $99.55 and last traded at $99.10, with a volume of 37821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.60.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daimler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

