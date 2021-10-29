Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.70 EPS

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 46.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of DQ traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,013,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,599,733. Daqo New Energy has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $130.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.11 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Daqo New Energy stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 117.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.16.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.