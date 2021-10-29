Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.45. 39,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,269. Dassault Systèmes has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a PE ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Equities analysts predict that Dassault Systèmes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,621 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 404.9% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 24,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 19,445 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dassault Systèmes during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Dassault Systèmes by 9.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,809,000 after buying an additional 26,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SA provides software solutions and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing Industries; Life Sciences & Healthcare; and Infrastructure & Cities. The Manufacturing Industries segment engages in transportation & mobility; aerospace & defense; marine & offshore; industrial equipment; high-tech; home & lifestyle; and consumer packaged goods & retail servicers.

