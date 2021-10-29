Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000564 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $263,855.03 and approximately $4,487.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00095478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,985.96 or 1.00249233 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.55 or 0.06995660 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00021407 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 756,740 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

