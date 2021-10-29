DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.28

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.63. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 49,210 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $93.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.
DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 30.35% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.
About DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)
DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.
