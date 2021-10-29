DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.28

DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and traded as high as $3.63. DAVIDsTEA shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 49,210 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $93.58 million, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.64.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative return on equity of 30.35% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DAVIDsTEA stock. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of DAVIDsTEA as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

