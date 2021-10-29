DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. DaVita updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.800-$9.150 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $8.80-$9.15 EPS.

DaVita stock traded down $10.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,080,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,301. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DaVita from $207.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.38.

In other news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

