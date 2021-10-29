Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DCRC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 8,087 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 477% compared to the average volume of 1,402 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCRC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth $19,537,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at $16,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at $15,555,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at $12,476,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at $10,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of DCRC stock traded up $1.11 on Friday, reaching $12.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $13.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DCRC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.