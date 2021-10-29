Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Deckers Outdoor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $14.150-$15.150 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $14.15-15.15 EPS.

DECK stock traded up $14.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $395.31. 1,198,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,590. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $240.86 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $403.54 and its 200 day moving average is $374.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.62, for a total transaction of $922,529.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,811,173.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,303 shares of company stock valued at $4,677,853. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 62.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $47,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

