DECOIN (DTEP) Achieves Market Cap of $16.03 Million

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 29th. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and $1.05 million worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000461 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012061 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004532 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DECOIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 78,227,859 coins and its circulating supply is 55,733,241 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io . DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @decoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established in 2017, DECOIN is a trading & exchange platform that values and shares its success with the cryptocurrency community. Built on an independent blockchain, the DECOIN team has developed and designed a next generation digital asset platform focused on providing maximum security & support for its users. The exchange was developed for both new traders, who will benefit from its ease of use, as well as experienced traders who can take advantage of its advanced trading features and charting tools. DECOIN has issued its own digital currency called DTEP, that is powered by an independent blockchain which incorporates a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus algorithm and is based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DECOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

