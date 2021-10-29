DeepOnion (ONION) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,552.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000323 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $4,552.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00023776 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000118 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00016358 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,585,464 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

