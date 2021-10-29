DEJAVE (DJV) Hits Market Cap of $463,698.47

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 310.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be purchased for $175.98 or 0.00283748 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 26.6% against the dollar. DEJAVE has a market cap of $463,698.47 and approximately $378.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00070814 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00072260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00096287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,129.60 or 1.00178895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.39 or 0.07019486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00021441 BTC.

DEJAVE Coin Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE . The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

