Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) Shares Up 0.8%

Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) shares shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.61. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Democracy International Fund stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Democracy International Fund (NYSEARCA:DMCY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 19.20% of Democracy International Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Democracy International Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Democracy International Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.