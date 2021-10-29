Depth Token (DEP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $66,717.00

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Depth Token has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and $66,717.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Depth Token has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.28 or 0.00230670 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004697 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00098693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00011217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Depth Token Coin Profile

Depth Token (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling Depth Token

