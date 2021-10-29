Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.52

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.42. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 1,160 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSNY)

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

