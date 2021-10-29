Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “€50.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) received a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €42.66 ($50.18).

STM traded up €2.46 ($2.89) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €41.32 ($48.61). 5,038,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €37.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.64. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a one year high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

