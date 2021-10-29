Deutsche eMark (DEM) Market Cap Reaches $98,327.45

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $98,327.45 and $9.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.