DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. DexCom updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $52.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $623.21. 1,287,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,972. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 118.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $627.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.00.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total transaction of $1,422,253.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

