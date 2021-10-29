DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $576.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $510.00 to $576.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.00% from the company’s current price.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 target price (up from $630.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.20.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $570.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.25. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $579.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 108.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.22, for a total transaction of $3,295,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in DexCom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,349,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,925,601,000 after purchasing an additional 133,197 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,373,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $852,886,000 after acquiring an additional 105,339 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,974,019 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $842,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 201.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

