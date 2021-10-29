DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $655.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $610.00 to $655.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $568.00.

DXCM stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $571.98. 10,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,206. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $535.44 and its 200 day moving average is $453.53. DexCom has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $579.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at $262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 39.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DexCom by 70.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,110 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

