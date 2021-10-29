DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Increased to $715.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $500.00 to $715.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical device company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.37% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective (up from $630.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.20.

DXCM opened at $570.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $535.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $579.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.87, for a total value of $1,422,253.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,091 shares of company stock valued at $19,739,058. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 31.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 2.6% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 45.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

