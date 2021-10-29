DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading Down 9.2% This Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $27,516.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $204.29 or 0.00330702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61,954.23 or 1.00275332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.55 or 0.06991364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00021449 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

