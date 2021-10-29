DFSocial Gaming Trading 12.8% Lower This Week (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $15,342.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for approximately $210.80 or 0.00345234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00070324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.88 or 1.00157080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.00 or 0.07047058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022481 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming’s genesis date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

