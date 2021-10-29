Dialight (LON:DIA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $321.54

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 321.54 ($4.20) and traded as high as GBX 377.60 ($4.93). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 370 ($4.83), with a volume of 254 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 358.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 321.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of £120.66 million and a PE ratio of -25.17.

In other news, insider Gotthard Haug bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,250 ($12,085.18).

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

