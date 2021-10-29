DigitalNote Market Cap Hits $8.23 Million (XDN)

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. DigitalNote has a market cap of $8.23 million and $29,660.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00432310 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,063,521,435 coins and its circulating supply is 7,923,159,084 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

