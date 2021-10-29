Digitex Futures (DGTX) Trading 3.5% Higher This Week

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 29th. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the dollar. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Futures coin can now be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00049834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00233463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004708 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.27 or 0.00098412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com . The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

