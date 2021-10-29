Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 160,537 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507,959 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 160,537 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 91,570,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,214,000 after buying an additional 8,046,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,535,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109,217 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,858,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216,711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 115.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 49,471,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,468,433 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 44,976,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

NYSE BBD opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.