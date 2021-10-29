Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 503,828 Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.96% of Vermilion Energy worth $13,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

VET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

NYSE:VET opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 3.18. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $11.77.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. The business had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vermilion Energy Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

