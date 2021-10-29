Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 17,097 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.42% of Astronics worth $13,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Astronics in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astronics during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Astronics stock opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $394.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $20.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.09.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $111.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.09 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts expect that Astronics Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Astronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

About Astronics

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

