Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 21,554 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Revolve Group worth $12,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,756,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Revolve Group by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Revolve Group by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Revolve Group by 39,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush began coverage on Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.69.

RVLV stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.43. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.70.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,281.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pujades sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $89,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,328,510 shares of company stock valued at $86,168,466 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

