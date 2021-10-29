Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 30,862 Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.55% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $15,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 243,333 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 219,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after purchasing an additional 59,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 132,612 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIP opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $493.63 million, a P/E ratio of -27.24 and a beta of 1.26. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

