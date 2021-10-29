Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 4,427 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Weyerhaeuser worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 42,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

WY stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.10.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

