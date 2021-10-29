Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 5,623 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $14,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 474,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,945,000 after purchasing an additional 47,707 shares during the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 138,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 554.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 36,469 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $41.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $50.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

